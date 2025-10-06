Magalong: Air-tight cases needed vs corruption suspects

BAGUIO CITY — Had he not stepped down as special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), “air-tight” cases could have been established against those involved in the massive corruption of public funds intended for government projects.

According to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, he had already prepared detailed methods for his role in the ICI prior to resigning. He said he estimated it would have taken two to three months to implement his strategy and build solid cases against corrupt individuals.

Magalong tendered his resignation shortly after Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro, began looking into the legality of his role—also pronouncing that he should not be the one conducting the investigations. Later, the Palace clarified that another position would be offered to Magalong.

The mayor dismissed the gesture as mere “pampalubag-loob”—a way to appease him.

He said he would have been more effective as an on-the-ground investigator for the ICI, emphasizing that there is no use “just sitting behind a desk” to investigate corruption. He stressed that one must visit the actual sites of questionable projects and witness the issues firsthand.

In response to Malacañang's challenge for him to name those unhappy with his initial findings, the mayor refused. However, appearing on national radio on Monday, Magalong hinted that some politicians, contractors, and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were displeased with his probe. He acknowledged that he may have angered certain individuals while investigating project anomalies—but declined to name names or explain his reasons for keeping them private.

Earlier, Undersecretary Castro urged Magalong to be more specific, saying it would better support the government’s anti-corruption campaign than vague statements.

Despite stepping down, Magalong expressed support for his successor, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

“General Azurin is capable,” Magalong said, adding that his replacement would be able to perform well “as long as he is given the necessary support.”