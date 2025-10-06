Lady Falcons rally past Lady Tamaraws, near crown

Adamson University leaned on a huge second-set comeback to capture Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge, defeating Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, at the FilOil Centre in San Juan on Monday.

The Lady Falcons now move within one win of their first-ever crown in the revived V-League and their first championship in a Sports Vision-backed tournament since the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference. Game 2 is set for Wednesday at the Dasmariñas Arena at 2 p.m.

With the fourth set hanging in the balance, Frances Mordi rose to the occasion, scoring four crucial points to stave off the gritty stand of Lovely Lopez and the Lady Tamaraws.

With the defense collapsing on the Nigerian outside hitter, Shaina Nitura sealed the match with a thunderous kill after two hours and one minute of play.

"Praise God for the win. I’m pleased with how they played even if they were down, they refused to give up,” Adamson coach JP Yude said.

“We’re doing that in practice. I’m happy that they were able to apply it. I appreciate their effort and I’m proud of them.”

Nitura, the Alas upstart and Adamson captain, exploded for 30 points on 29 attacks, while also tallying 12 digs and 18 excellent receptions.

At times, she even played the role of sweeper in the fourth set. Mordi backed her up with 21 points, many of them in the decisive closing stretch.

Setter Fhei Sagaysay also proved pivotal in the tight moments, tossing 22 excellent sets while adding four points, including a timely 1-2 play in the fourth set.

Yude emphasized the importance of finishing the series in two games and urged his players to stay locked in.

“We need to stay focused when we play our second game. We need to work harder,” he added.

The Lady Tamaraws nearly stole the momentum in the second set, surging to a 21-14 lead after dropping the opener. But Nitura and the Lady Falcons methodically chipped away at the deficit before snatching the set to grab a commanding 2-0 advantage.