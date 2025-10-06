Konateh, Onianwa make presence felt in UAAP cage events

Two foreign student-athletes rose above everyone else in Week 2 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 basketball tournaments.

After starting its campaign winless in three games, Far Eastern University (FEU) finally cracked the win column, sending a timely message to the rest of the league that it is still here to contend, thanks to the heroics of the towering Mo Konateh, who dominated in the shaded area.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) remained unharmed in its two-game run for the week as Oma Onianwa made wonders to improve their record to 3-0.

Owing to their stellar performances for their respective schools, Konateh and Onianwa were named the Collegiate Press Corps' UAAP Players of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the period of 1 to 5 October.

Konateh helped the Tamaraws avoid a 0-4 hole with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting inside the arc, a sizeable 21-rebound output, three assists, and two blocks in their 64-58 triumph over Adamson University on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

While he grabbed the much-needed boards all game long, Konateh delivered a crucial block on Emmanuel Anabo while the Soaring Falcons were trying to claw their way back late in the game.

"That's what we expect from him (Mo Konateh) and I was glad that he really stepped up today," FEU coach Sean Chambers said, praising the 6-foot-10 Gambian, who averaged 16.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block to win a highly-contested vote among the scribes covering the collegiate beat.

Konateh, last season's Mythical Team member, bested Ateneo de Manila University's Dom Escobar and Shawn Tuano, De La Salle University's Mike Phillips, UST's Nic Cabañero and University of the Philippines' Harold Alarcon for the citation.