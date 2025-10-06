JV pushes full funding for OFWs’ welfare, questions sufficiency of Aksyon fund

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito has called for the full and sustained funding of the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) welfare and assistance programs, emphasizing the need for timely and comprehensive support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

During Monday’s budget hearing, Ejercito urged DMW officials to ensure that the agency’s Aksyon Fund — which provides legal, medical, and other forms of aid — can respond promptly to distressed OFWs, noting that assistance often comes too late in critical cases abroad.

“Lagi natin tinatawag na Bagong Bayani ang mga OFW pero ang dilemma noon, limited ang legal assistance at darating na advanced na ang kaso, may sentensya na, saka pa lang natin natutulungan (We always call OFWs our modern-day heroes, but the dilemma is that legal assistance is limited, and help usually comes only when the case is already advanced, when there’s already a sentence, before we step in to assist)” Ejercito said.

Ejercito, who defended the DMW’s first-ever budget in 2022, reiterated his support for allocating sufficient funds for legal aid, hospitalization, repatriation, and welfare services for Filipino workers overseas. He also highlighted the need to sustain service-oriented projects such as OFW hospitals, airport special lanes, and lounges designed to make government assistance more accessible.

The senator questioned whether the current P1 billion allocation for the Aksyon Fund is adequate to meet the growing demands of OFWs, saying that budget amendments should strengthen programs that directly impact workers’ welfare.

“Kung kulang po ‘yung pondo, then dadagdagan (If fund is not sufficient, then add some) ‘Yung amendments are for programs that will improve the projects and programs of the agencies. Is P1 billion enough para sa OFWs natin?” he asked.

Ejercito also inquired about the integration of DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) assistance programs, and whether the DMW now has the capacity to provide legal support at the early stages of cases involving OFWs, a concern he noted that has persisted for years.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac assured senators that the Aksyon Fund remains the “heart and soul” of the department, adding that trained legal experts are available around the clock to assist Filipino workers in host countries.

Ejercito said the Senate’s budget amendments aim to enhance protection mechanisms and guarantee that resources directly benefit OFWs and their families.

“Our migrant workers bring pride to the nation and drive our economy forward. We have to make sure that the government’s assistance reaches them when it matters most,” he said.