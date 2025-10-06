JPMorganChase, DepEd, JA Philippines launch ‘Career Connect’ to prepare 1,000 students for green jobs

JPMorganChase, which supports youth empowerment and sustainability programs globally, said the initiative reflects its continued investment in inclusive growth and education in the Philippines.

“Our global programs such as Career Connect encapsulate our vision for a brighter future for disadvantaged youth in the Philippines,” said Bettina Salmo, head of JPMorganChase’s Corporate Centers in the Philippines. “By sparking their curiosity about emerging fields like the green economy, we hope to encourage them to pursue careers in and develop solutions for this growing sector. In addition, we hope to strengthen our commitment to the communities where we live and work by engaging our own employee volunteers in this meaningful endeavor.”

The launch event gathered key stakeholders, including Dr. Dexter A. Galban, Assistant Secretary for Strategic Management at DepEd; Atty. Fiel Y. Almendra, Assistant Regional Director of DepEd Region 7; and senior executives from JPMorganChase in the Philippines.

The Career Connect program marks a significant step toward aligning the country’s educational initiatives with emerging global job markets, reinforcing the importance of sustainability and innovation in building the next generation of Filipino professionals.