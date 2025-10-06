GSIS turns over P1-M DepEd sponsorship

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) formally presented a P1-million sponsorship check to the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday to support the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the contribution ensures that teachers across the country receive a fitting tribute that recognizes their dedication and essential role in shaping the nation’s future.

“Teachers are the heart of our nation’s progress,” Veloso said. “By supporting this celebration, we honor their invaluable service and bring our programs closer to them.”

The celebration will also provide educators with opportunities to access information and services from partner institutions and be recognized for their contributions to nation-building.

The P1-million sponsorship builds on the GSIS’ P950,000 contribution to DepEd for last year’s World Teachers’ Day, signaling the agency’s continued commitment to the education sector.