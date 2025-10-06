Group urges inclusion of farm animals in disaster response

As the Philippines faces stronger typhoons and recurring floods, the Animal Empathy Philippines (AEP) appeals to the national government to include farm animals in disaster planning and response.

Ging Geronimo, AEP co-founder, stressed that when disaster comes, farm animals are especially vulnerable as they are often trapped in cages, barns, and fields with no way to escape.

"We want Filipinos to see farmed animals as part of our communities, deserving of compassion, protection, and inclusion," Geronimo said.

"It is a direct call to our government and our communities. Disasters are getting worse, and animals cannot keep being forgotten. If we say no one should be left behind, that promise must include them too," she added.

Recently, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that rocked Bogo City in Cebu left 71 people dead and 559 hurt.

Fifty-three cities and municipalities have so far declared a state of calamity.