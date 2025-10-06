Go urges DOH, DPWH to ensure health facilities are fully operational

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his support for the Department of Health (DOH) 2026 proposed budget during Senate deliberations on Thursday, 1 October, but stressed that budget approval must go hand in hand with accountability and efficiency to ensure health facilities are fully operational and beneficial to the people.

Go reminded the DOH that he has repeatedly raised the same concerns in previous hearings. “Matagal ko na pong pinapaalala sa inyo, several hearings na po. We have also consistently reminded the DOH to ensure these health facilities are completed and properly equipped. Matagal ko na ‘yan sinasabi. Every hearing, pinapaalala ko ‘yan sa inyo,” he declared.

He cited examples of LGUs going above and beyond by providing their own funding to improve health facilities. “Good news naman po. Meron po akong nakita na (Super) Health Centers na pinaganda po ng LGU. Sila mismo, nagbigay ng kanilang counterpart. Nag-fund po sila ng sarili nilang pondo. Halimbawa po, ipakita natin ‘yung sa Imus... Gen. Tri (General Trias), pinaganda po nila parang hospital,” he said.

“‘Yan sa Gen. Tri, ginawa nila parang hospital. May aircon pa ‘yung Super Health Center. Yun lang po ‘yung paalala ko sa inyo muli. Sa DOH, please make it operational at huwag po maging white elephant,” Go added, stressing the importance of turning infrastructure into functional services.

The senator highlighted the need for accessible outpatient care. “‘Yung walang pera, ayaw pumunta ng hospital until namamatay na sila. So that’s why mas mahal ng gastos namin. But if they can be taken care of on an outpatient basis, nakakatulong talaga,” he emphasized.

Go noted that programs such as the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services (BUCAS) Center and the Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) initiative are designed to treat patients on an ambulatory basis free of charge, and that Super Health Centers should serve the same purpose.

He also focused on staffing challenges. “Our goal now is to make the health of the Super Health Centers become operational. Kasi natayo na. It’s built already. But matutulungan n’yo sila dito sa mga personnel po? Yes. ‘Yung 60% na problema ay mga personnel po,” he said, urging LGUs to fulfill their commitments to hire personnel for these centers.

“‘Pag meron nakatenggang white elephant na pinondohan ng national government, answerable dapat siya. And then, I can hold him to that promise na,” Go added, suggesting coordination with the DILG to address LGU inaction.

He also raised concerns over hospitals with slow construction progress. “Not only sa Health Centers po, pati sa mga hospital, baka pwede n’yong matulungan through HPEP po itong mga hospitals na to make it operational. Yun naman po ang goal natin dito, magagamit po ‘yung hospital, hindi ‘yung by phase na sobrang tagal, ilang taon na po, minsan, hindi na talaga nagagamit,” he said, stressing proper use of HFEP funds.

On DPWH’s role in health facility projects costing over PhP 5 million, Go cautioned, “Is it proper to continue relying on DPWH in the construction of health facilities? The health facilities costing more than PhP 5 million are implemented by the DPWH. With the controversies currently hounding the DPWH, pag-aralan n’yo po ito ng mabuti. We should be prudent about relying on DPWH. Ayaw natin ang anomalya at matulad po sa flood control ang mga health facilities na ito since PhP 5 million and above ay napupunta po sa DPWH.”

He stressed that taxpayers deserve assurance that funds are used properly: “Whether DPWH, whether DOH, pera ng taong bayan, dapat walang ghost project dito, walang masasayang na punto ng taong bayan. Ilang pasyente po matutulungan ‘yan kung na-implementa po ng maayos.”

Meanwhile, another senator suggested that smaller projects, especially those under PhP 20 million, could be better managed by LGUs.

By pressing for accountability from DOH, LGUs, and DPWH alike, Go emphasized that public health projects must never be reduced to construction statistics—they must serve as lifelines for communities, particularly the poor who rely on public services.