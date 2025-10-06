Go rues ‘white elephant’ health facilities

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his support for the Department of Health’s (DoH) proposed 2026 budget but emphasized that approval must come with accountability and efficiency to ensure health facilities are fully operational.

During Senate deliberations on 1 October, Go reiterated his call for the DoH to address unfinished health facilities and equip them properly. He cited local governments that improved their own Super Health Centers using local funds, such as those in Imus and General Trias.

“Please make them operational and not white elephants,” Go said.

He also called for adequate staffing, noting that 60 percent of operational issues stem from a lack of personnel. Go urged coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to ensure local governments fulfill their commitments to hire health workers.

Go questioned the continued reliance on the Department of Public Works and Highways for health projects worth more than P5 million, warning against potential irregularities.

“Whether DPWH or DoH, this is the people’s money. There should be no ghost projects, no wasted funds,” he said.

Go stressed that public health projects must serve as lifelines for communities, not mere construction statistics.