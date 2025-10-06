From care worker to rising star: Josh Ford finds strength, humility abroad

Before the bright lights of showbiz found him again, Josh Ford knew what it meant to work in silence, far from the cameras, and in service of others. The Sparkleactor opened up about his life-changing experiences in the United Kingdom — a journey marked by hardship, resilience, and a deep love for family.

In the pilot episode of “Chapters by Sparkle,” Josh shared that his family’s life took a sharp turn after his father passed away. With his mother left to raise four young children alone, they moved to the U.K. in search of stability and a fresh start.

“When my mom said na we’re gonna live there, lahat kami nagulat,” Josh recalled. “Ang hirap mag-adjust. My dad was our provider. When he passed away, my mom didn’t know what to do — she was a single mom with four very young kids.”

Working His Way Through Grief and Growth

Life in a foreign country was not easy. As Josh entered college, he decided to take on jobs to ease his mother’s burden.

“Ayaw ko nanghihingi kasi she’s a single mom working for four kids,” he said. “Ayaw kong maging pabigat. I wanted to earn my own money and help her too.”

His first job was as a care worker, assisting elderly patients suffering from dementia and other illnesses — a role that required not only physical stamina but emotional strength.

“I was a carer. Ako ‘yung nagbabantay sa matatanda sa night shift. Graveyard talaga. Mahirap, pero fulfilling,” Josh said.

Later, he worked at a Filipino restaurant in Portsmouth, taking on every task from serving food to washing dishes, mopping floors, and cleaning toilets.

“I did everything,” he laughed. “Washing dishes, cleaning, mopping — okay lang sa akin lahat. Pero ‘yung toilet, ‘yun talaga ‘yung mahirap!”

Despite the struggle, Josh found pride in his work. Those long nights and laborious shifts became the foundation of his character — teaching him humility, perseverance, and gratitude.

Finding His Purpose Again

“It was a humbling experience,” he reflected. “Now that I’m in a place where people recognize me, I remember those times when I was the one cleaning floors and toilets. That’s why I really respect people who do those jobs. It’s very noble work.”

Today, Josh’s story resonates deeply with Filipinos abroad — a reminder that every journey, no matter how challenging, carries lessons that prepare us for what’s ahead.

A New Chapter in Showbiz

After years away from the spotlight, Josh re-emerged as one of the 20 housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.” His sincerity and grounded nature quickly earned him fans who admired both his talent and his humility.

Now, he’s ready to make his mark anew as part of the upcoming GMA Pictures film “Huwag Kang Titingin” and the much-awaited GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration “Secrets of Hotel 88.” He also stars opposite Kira Balinger in the music video for Earl Agustin’s “Aya.”

Full Circle

From cleaning restaurant floors to standing under studio lights, Josh Ford’s story is more than just a comeback — it’s a testament to the quiet strength that comes from love, loss, and hard work.

“I’m happy I went through that,” he said with a smile. “It made me who I am today.”

In every chapter of his life, from care homes in Portsmouth to the film sets of Manila, Josh carries one lesson above all — humility is the truest mark of success.