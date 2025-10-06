Female rider dies after motorcycle collides with van in Taytay, Rizal

A 42-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a Toyota Hiace Commuter van along Manila East Road in Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal, early Monday morning.

Police identified the victim only as alias Gemma Bebith Rodriguez Lara, a resident of Cruz Compound, Sitio Burol, Barangay San Juan, Taytay.

Initial investigation showed that the Toyota Hiace Commuter was traveling toward the Kaytikling Rotonda from Angono when it struck the Yamaha Mio Soulty motorcycle driven by the victim as she was crossing the road. The impact threw her off the motorcycle, causing severe injuries.

The victim was rushed to the Taytay Emergency Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The van sustained damage, the cost of which has yet to be determined.

The 27-year-old driver of the Toyota Hiace Commuter is now in police custody at the Taytay Municipal Police Station and will undergo inquest proceedings.