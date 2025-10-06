EVSU suspends classes over HFMD scare

TACLOBAN CITY — Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU), the region’s largest state university, suspended in-person classes at its main campus after confirming five cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

University president Denis De Paz issued a memorandum Monday moving classes to an asynchronous and online format from 6 to 10 October. The action was based on the recommendation of the university medical officer to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

Information officer Jenette Ruedas told DAILY TRIBUNE that five cases of HFMD were detected, which prompted the suspension of all in-campus activities.

The university, which serves an average of 10,000 students at the main campus each year, is currently undergoing extensive sanitation.

“Disinfection and sanitation in all buildings and common areas within the premises is already ongoing,” Ruedas said.

HFMD is a contagious viral infection that causes fever, sore throat, mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet. It spreads through close contact, airborne droplets and contaminated surfaces.

The suspension follows an earlier public warning from the Department of Health regional office regarding a rise in HFMD cases across the area.

De Paz also advised employees and students experiencing flu-like symptoms to report to their instructor or immediate supervisor for monitoring and medical consultation with the university medical office.