Erwin Tulfo weighs in feasibility of snap elections 

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday expressed support for the call to restore public trust in government but questioned the practicality of holding snap elections, citing funding issues and the need for broader reforms across all levels of leadership.

In a statement, Tulfo said he respects the opinions of his colleagues in the Senate who are pushing for early elections, but emphasized that addressing corruption and improving the lives of Filipinos should take precedence.

“Ginagalang po natin ang opinyon ng ating kasamahan sa Senado dahil naiintindihan natin na dapat maibalik ang tiwala ng mga Pilipino sa gobyerno lalo na sa kabila ng mga isyu ng korapsyon sa ating bansa (We respect the opinion of our colleagues in the Senate because we understand the need to restore the people’s trust in government, especially amid issues of corruption),” Tulfo said he agreed with the sentiment but questioned whether it was feasible at this time.

The senator pointed out that if Filipinos truly want change, it should not only apply to top officials but also to leaders at all levels, including the barangay.

“Kung talagang nais ng sambayanan ng pagbabago, hindi lamang sa itaas na puwesto ang magbitiw kundi sa pinakamababa, hanggang sa barangay level (If the people really want change, it should not only come from those in high positions but from the lowest levels as well, up to the barangay level)” he said.

Tulfo also raised concerns about the cost of conducting a snap election, which he said could run into billions of pesos.

He argued that the funds would be better used to address hunger, poverty, and assist victims of natural disasters.

“Saan natin kukunin ang ilang bilyong pondo para sa snap election? ‘Di ba mas maraming paglalaanan nito tulad ng mga nagugutom at naghihirap na Pilipino lalo na ng mga biktima ng lindol at bagyo (Where will we get the billions needed for a snap election? Shouldn’t we prioritize helping hungry and struggling Filipinos, especially those affected by earthquakes and typhoons?)” Tulfo asked.

Instead of rushing into a costly political exercise, Tulfo urged the government to listen to the people and focus on essential services such as food security, health care, education, and employment.

“Simulan natin ang pagbabago sa pakikinig sa sinasabi ng taumbayan. Tutukan ang pagkain, kalusugan, edukasyon, at trabaho. At sa gitna ng mga nauungkat na korapsyon, managot ang dapat managot, ikulong ang dapat ikulong, at ibalik ang dapat ibalik na nakaw sa mga Pilipino (Let’s start change by listening to what the people are saying. Focus on food, health, education, and jobs. And amid corruption allegations, those who are guilty must be held accountable, imprisoned if necessary, and return what they stole from the Filipino people),” he said.

Tulfo made the remarks in response to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent call for snap elections as a way to resolve the growing political and governance issues in the country.