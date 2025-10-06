Ejercito pushes for full funding for OFW welfare

Senator JV Ejercito pushed for the full funding of the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) assistance programs, stressing that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) deserve consistent and timely legal, medical, and welfare support as the country’s modern-day heroes.

During the budget hearing on Monday, 6 October, Ejercito urged officials to ensure that the department’s Aksyon Fund can sustain early legal interventions for distressed OFWs, noting that many workers receive government aid only when their cases abroad are already too advanced.

"We always call OFWs the new heroes, but the dilemma is that legal assistance is limited and we only provide aid when their case is advanced," Ejercito stressed, reiterating his support for maintaining adequate allocations for legal aid, hospitalization, repatriation, and other welfare services for migrant workers.

Ejercito also underscored the importance of continuing service projects such as OFW hospitals, special lanes in airports, and lounges, which aim to make government support more accessible.

He asked whether the P1-billion allocation for the Aksyon Fund would be sufficient to meet the growing needs of Filipino workers abroad.

"If the funds are insufficient, then they will be increased. The amendments are for programs that will improve the projects of the agencies," he added.

Ejercito further inquired about the status of the integration between the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs’ assistance services, and whether the department is now capable of providing legal support at the early stages of proceedings, which he said is a recurring issue in past years.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac assured the committee that the Aksyon Fund remains the “heart and soul” of their department, emphasizing that trained legal experts are available around the clock to assist OFWs in their host countries.

Ejercito said that the budget amendments proposed by senators are intended to strengthen protection mechanisms and ensure that the DMW’s resources directly benefit OFWs and their families.

“Our migrant workers bring pride to the nation and drive our economy forward. We have to make sure that the government’s assistance reaches them when it matters most."