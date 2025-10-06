Dy admits public trust in House has fallen

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III admitted on Monday, 6 October 2025, that Filipinos’ trust in the House of Representatives has fallen.

According to the Speaker, he received reports that some congressional staff members were not wearing their uniforms during their commutes for fear of facing public outrage and shame following recent scandals in infrastructure projects.

“I heard that some of our fellow members have to remove their uniform on the way to Congress due to the fear of being targeted by the public,” Dy said in Tagalog.

“It hurts to admit but this is the truth, the trust of our countrymen in this institution went low,” he added.

Despite this, the Speaker urged his fellow lawmakers and House staff to work diligently and honestly to regain public trust. He also emphasized the importance of hope during challenging times.

“This is a reminder that we should work harder and bring back the public’s trust through honest service. We should remember that in every storm, the sun will rise again, in every dark night, there will be a light. There’s always a light at the end of every tunnel.”

Public scrutiny has remained focused on the flood control project scandal since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned government officials and private contractors accused of profiting from it.

Multiple investigations were launched into the controversy, including in the House of Representatives, where some lawmakers were implicated by contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya. Among those named was former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, who was allegedly involved in the flood control projects.

Romualdez resigned from his position on 17 September 2025, and was replaced by Faustino Dy III, who garnered 253 votes in the House.