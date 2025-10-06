DTI urged reconsidering mandatory ‘trustmark’ for online sellers 

Senator Bam Aquino on Monday called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to review and reconsider its new directive requiring all online businesses to secure a mandatory “Trustmark,” warning that the policy could burden micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and discourage digital entrepreneurship.

The DTI’s Department Administrative Order (DAO) 25-12 mandates that online merchants and platforms secure the Philippine Trustmark, a digital badge signifying compliance with government standards for trustworthiness, safety, and fair e-commerce practices, by 31 December 2025.

Aquino described the policy as "an added burden" to MSMEs and said it contradicts existing laws that aim to streamline processes and promote ease of doing business.

“Nananawagan tayo sa DTI na busisiin ang requirement para sa online businesses na magkaroon ng Trustmark. Huwag na sana natin silang bigyan ng dagdag na pasanin at tulungan natin silang lumago at umasenso (We urge the DTI to thoroughly review the requirement for online businesses to obtain a Trustmark. Let’s not make it harder for MSMEs to grow and succeed),” Aquino said.

The senator pointed out that under the Internet Transactions Act (Republic Act 11967), the Trustmark is intended as a voluntary program, not a mandatory one. He also cited the Ease of Doing Business Act (Republic Act 11032), saying the administrative order undermines efforts to simplify government requirements for small businesses.

“Hindi tayo tutol sa anumang pagkilos para mapalakas ang ating consumer protection, subalit ito’y dapat naaayon sa batas at sa iba pang umiiral na polisiya (We are not against stronger consumer protection, but it must be done within the bounds of the law and in harmony with existing policies),” Aquino said.

Aquino also raised concerns about the P1,130 annual fee associated with the Trustmark registration, calling it an “unnecessary and poorly timed expense” for online sellers, especially startups.

“Lumilitaw, para na rin itong buwis na dapat bayaran ng ating online traders taun-taon. Hindi ito napapanahon, lalo ngayong mainit ang isyu na napupunta lang sa katiwalian ang buwis na binabayaran ng taumbayan (It appears that this is becoming like a tax that our online traders have to pay every year. This is ill-timed, especially now that there is growing public outrage over taxes allegedly ending up in corruption),” he said.

As an alternative, Aquino proposed that the DTI integrate the Trustmark into the regular business registration or renewal process and make it free of charge to reduce costs for small businesses and encourage more entrepreneurs to enter the digital marketplace.

“Mas mabuti kung gagawin na lang itong libre ng DTI. Marami na silang matutulungang MSMEs, mahihikayat pa nila ang ibang negosyo na pumasok online para mapalawak ang kanilang merkado (It would be better if DTI offered the Trustmark for free. This would help more MSMEs and encourage others to expand online and reach wider markets),” he said.

Aquino is the author and principal sponsor of the Go Negosyo Act (Republic Act 10644), which aims to empower MSMEs by improving access to financing, markets, and training, while simplifying registration requirements for entrepreneurs.