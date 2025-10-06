DoT vows to restore damaged Cebu churches

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and its construction arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), vowed that the damaged heritage churches in Cebu would be rehabilitated in the coming months, following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last week.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid said they are just awaiting the completion of the assessment by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines before formulating plans.

“We are sure of the restoration. The budget for the work will be shared by TIEZA and the Office of Civil Defense, just like what we did three years ago after a strong typhoon,” Lapid said in a text message.

3 to 6 Months Assessment

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the restoration will not happen immediately.

“Because the law, as I understand it—especially for heritage sites—requires a thorough assessment by both the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and TIEZA is there to provide funding assistance from the portion of the travel taxes it collects under the Tourism Act,” she said.

Frasco added that due to the extent of the damage, the DOT also sought assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), so they can work together, “especially where we are not able to fund the entirety of the damaged sites.”

“So, per my discussion with TIEZA, at a minimum, it will take around three to six months to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage. After that, all the related procurement processes will follow,” Frasco said.

“I honestly don't think that repairs can be completed within the year. But we're hopeful that, at the very least, repairs can begin within the term of the President, in conjunction with the rules governing the rehabilitation of heritage sites,” she emphasized.

Frasco also said that teams from TIEZA have already been deployed to conduct a rapid assessment and inspection. They are also coordinating with the NCCA and other relevant heritage agencies, “so that together, we can ensure the restoration and rehabilitation of these symbols and living edifices of our faith and culture, and they can rise again.”

The earthquake inflicted damage on at least five historically and culturally significant churches across the province. Affected sites include the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sta. Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan (coral stone church, 1858); Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Church in Bantayan (coral stone, 1863); San Isidro Labrador Church in Tabogon (parish established 1851; current church built in 1954); San Juan Nepomuceno Parish in San Remigio (partly coral stone, 1864); and the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer in Bogo City (original church built in 1858, with post-WWII reconstruction and surviving rear remnants).

These sites—many built from coral stone and representing more than a century of religious and community heritage—have suffered both structural and cosmetic damage, according to findings from the rapid assessment team organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu in collaboration with the NHCP and the NCCA.

Most of the damaged churches are located in Bogo City and the towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon, and San Remigio.

Other affected churches include the Capelinha de Fatima Replica in San Remigio, San Ignacio de Loyola Church in Medellin, Holy Family of Nazareth Parish in Bogo City, Saint Ignatius de Loyola Parish in Medellin, St. Labrador Church in Tabogon, and St. Martin de Porres Church in Tabogon.