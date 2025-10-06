DMW to open 13 migrant worker offices by 2026

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to open 13 more migrant worker offices next year to cater to 10 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Monday, 6 October.

During the Committee on Finance hearing, Cacdac said there are currently 42 migrant worker offices in 31 countries, which he stressed "are enough in terms of volume."

"I will say we will open seven to eight, but we are aiming for 13 next year," Cacdac said.

He assured that the DMW is "hitting the places" heavily concentrated by OFWs, such as the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

"So there's Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar. And then Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei," Cacdac continued.

"However, our law says we must cover where the foreign service posts are. Meaning, wherever the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is, we're also there and the DFA is present now in about 92, as far as I know," he added.

Cacdac said the DMW is planning to open the three migrant workers offices in Cambodia, Guam, and Vietnam.