DMW opening 13 new migrant worker offices

Photo courtesy of PNA
Published on

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will open 13 new migrant worker offices next year to serve 10 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Monday.

During a Senate Committee on Finance hearing, Cacdac said there are currently 42 offices in 31 countries, which he described as “enough in terms of volume.”

“I will say we will open seven to eight, but we are aiming for 13 next year,” he said.

He added that the DMW is focusing on areas with large OFW populations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

The department also plans to open offices in Cambodia, Guam and Vietnam.

