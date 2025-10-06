Designer for 40 years: John Guarnes bares secrets to longevity, best celeb muses

Also, during his college years, Guarnes met his mentor, Babette Aquino, who took him as a costume apprentice first for a musical production. Aquino knew that he was a diamond in the rough and eventually molded and trained him, and trusted him to be the in-house designer of Aquino. This led to him having his own pret-a-porter collections for high-end department stores.

“The collections were called Wara, which was my Issey Miyake flirting with European fashion sensibility era and Mana, which was for corporate wear,” said Guarnes. Other RTW brands followed suit in leading malls.

He recalled that the '80s were the peak of Philippine fashion as the most revered trio, Pitoy Moreno, Aureo Alonzo and Ben Ferrales, were on the apex of the fashion pyramid, while Christian Espiritu, Rudy Dandan, Arturo V. Cruz and Emil Valdez held their own fashion courts. Of course, Renee Salud was the beauty queen maker. Josie Natori and Inno Sotto were the heads of the Fashion Designers of the Philippines.

“Knowing the fact that these legends ruled the fashion industry then, as a young designer at the time, I was inspired by their greatness and madness,” said Guarnes. “I was always in awe, respected them highly and marveled at how they did this and that statement piece or collection. They all paved the way for all the designers of my time and I believe until now.”

"After 40 years in the fashion industry, I may not be as big or as great as the fashion titans of yore, but I am happy to report that my name is a trusted and respected one,” said Guarnes with a confident smile, his face beaming with pride. “My loyal clients are still with me. I have a steady set of new ones as well. Kitang-kita nila na mas lalo silang gumanda sa suot nila na yari ko (They notice that they become more beautiful because of my creations).”