Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Is someone giving you the silent treatment? Let things cool down first before you approach.
Health: A good day for light stretching or a morning walk.
Career: Even if you do not see results right away, the right people are noticing you.
Wealth: Avoid spending on things you do not need right now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch on top of receipts to allow payments from the past week to flow in.
OX
Love: The person who loves you is willing to listen even when you are silent — treasure this.
Health: Eat bananas or avocado for mood balance.
Career: A good day for quiet but focused work.
Wealth: You may receive a long-awaited payment.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green notebook under your work table for continuous practical ideas and income.
TIGER
Love: If you truly want to leave a situation, start making a plan.
Health: Avoid cold food if you have a sore throat.
Career: Reduce multitasking, focus on what has the closest deadline.
Wealth: There is a delay in money coming, but it will arrive on time.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white charm inside your bag to stay calm while handling money.
RABBIT
Love: You may choose to stay quiet, but it might be better if you are the first to greet.
Health: Take a warm bath at night to relax your tense body.
Career: A new system or tool may be something you need to learn.
Wealth: Being thrifty is your advantage now; keep it up.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue ribbon in your cash drawer to protect small earnings that grow over time.
DRAGON
Love: If you are the one hurt, do not act out of anger. Use silence as your strength.
Health: Drink ginger tea if your stomach aches.
Career: You may not get what you want right away, but you will learn from the process.
Wealth: There may be a refund or adjustment in payment.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Place a red coin under the table to stimulate delayed income.
SNAKE
Love: There is something you avoid talking about; this might be why healing has not happened.
Health: Eat high-fiber food to feel lighter.
Career: Time to fix overdue documents or reports.
Wealth: Do not feel pressured if income is slow now; it will come at the right time.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold charm on top of your schedule planner to activate a new cycle of income.
HORSE
Love: Someone cares silently, you are just not noticing.
Health: Rest well, especially if you are still awake at late hours.
Career: You may not be heard right away, but if you are consistent, you will be noticed.
Wealth: A deal or transaction is slowly coming through.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a green charm on your phone case to attract luck in online transactions or sales.
GOAT
Love: Do not force yourself if you are not being chosen; respect your feelings.
Health: Keep your sleeping area neat for better rest.
Career: Today is not for debates; quiet work is better.
Wealth: A good day to list down expenses you should cut out.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white paper with three coins in your drawer to clear stagnant financial energy.
MONKEY
Love: If there is always not enough time, maybe it is time to prioritize your relationship.
Health: Rehydrate at night before sleeping, especially when the weather is hot.
Career: A good day for solo work, fewer distractions, more output.
Wealth: Luck in small commissions or side jobs.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue charm beside your keyboard to attract luck in digital income.
ROOSTER
Love: Loving quietly is sweet, but make sure the other person feels it too.
Health: Cut down on salty food and chips, as it will help your kidneys and mood.
Career: Your work can improve if you apply what you learned before.
Wealth: A good day to start a new savings jar.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red ribbon under the cash box to keep the income flow active and warm.
DOG
Love: Someone is watching you, you just don’t notice.
Health: Eat food with ginger or lemon to strengthen your body.
Career: There is an important detail you might miss; be careful with rushed work.
Wealth: Do not be discouraged if income is small now; everything has a cycle.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow envelope with a coin by the window to open financial renewal.
PIG
Love: A good day to recognize your own emotional needs, it should not always be about giving. You must also learn to receive.
Health: Relax and do not rush when going up or down the stairs.
Career: Someone may ask for help, be supportive, but do not forget your boundaries.
Wealth: Possible extra income from a simple side job.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a green stone beside your coin holder to allow a steady flow of small but continuous income.