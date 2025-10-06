Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Is someone giving you the silent treatment? Let things cool down first before you approach.

Health: A good day for light stretching or a morning walk.

Career: Even if you do not see results right away, the right people are noticing you.

Wealth: Avoid spending on things you do not need right now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow coin pouch on top of receipts to allow payments from the past week to flow in.