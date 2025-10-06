Costa Serena’s Manila home port sets sail

The Philippine cruise tourism industry marked a historic milestone this year as the Costa Serena embarked on its fourth voyage home-ported in Manila — a bold venture driven by Filipino entrepreneur Jake Acasio Mendoza.

Mendoza, general manager of Juan World Philippines and the charterer of Costa Serena, said the project was a “long-time dream” for the Italian cruise liner to establish Manila as a home port, rather than a mere stopover for excursions.

“The dream was to make Manila a home port, bringing Filipinos to other Asian countries and then back to the Philippines — just like what we’re doing now,” Mendoza told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The ship’s inaugural run from Manila took place in March, and the 1 to 7 October sailing marked its fourth voyage. This latest seven-day, six-night cruise to Japan brought passengers to Naha and Ishigaki with visa-free entry.

The 114,500-ton vessel can accommodate 3,500 passengers and offers full-board dining, entertainment, and European-style amenities onboard.

Betting on a first-time market

Mendoza revealed that from a business perspective, the appeal lay in its novelty.

“We just made history — the first time Costa Serena home-ported in the Philippines, with such a large ship that can carry 3,500 passengers,” he said.

“That’s what I saw: an opportunity to give Filipinos the chance to experience a cruise without having to fly out of the country.”

Cruising remains a relatively untapped market in the Philippines, with only a small percentage of Filipinos having experienced it. Mendoza positioned Costa Serena as a mid-level to slightly upscale offering, blending European style with localized touches.

Guests encounter Italian-inspired design and service earning for the ship the monicker, “Italy at sea.” At the same time, Filipino preferences were reflected in its fare.

“Before, the approach was heavily Italian — even the food. But of course, Filipinos are not as used to Italian cuisine, and if you’re on a 6- or 7-day cruise, you get overwhelmed,” he explained.

“This time, we requested that Filipino dishes always be included. And the response has been much better.”