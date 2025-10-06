SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Costa Serena’s Manila home port sets sail

The 114,500-ton Costa Serena, chartered by Filipino entrepreneur Jake Mendoza, marks its fourth voyage home-ported in Manila.
The 114,500-ton Costa Serena, chartered by Filipino entrepreneur Jake Mendoza, marks its fourth voyage home-ported in Manila.Photograph by Jason Mago for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The Philippine cruise tourism industry marked a historic milestone this year as the Costa Serena embarked on its fourth voyage home-ported in Manila — a bold venture driven by Filipino entrepreneur Jake Acasio Mendoza.

Mendoza, general manager of Juan World Philippines and the charterer of Costa Serena, said the project was a “long-time dream” for the Italian cruise liner to establish Manila as a home port, rather than a mere stopover for excursions.

“The dream was to make Manila a home port, bringing Filipinos to other Asian countries and then back to the Philippines — just like what we’re doing now,” Mendoza told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The ship’s inaugural run from Manila took place in March, and the 1 to 7 October sailing marked its fourth voyage. This latest seven-day, six-night cruise to Japan brought passengers to Naha and Ishigaki with visa-free entry.

The 114,500-ton vessel can accommodate 3,500 passengers and offers full-board dining, entertainment, and European-style amenities onboard.

Betting on a first-time market

Mendoza revealed that from a business perspective, the appeal lay in its novelty.

“We just made history — the first time Costa Serena home-ported in the Philippines, with such a large ship that can carry 3,500 passengers,” he said.

“That’s what I saw: an opportunity to give Filipinos the chance to experience a cruise without having to fly out of the country.”

Cruising remains a relatively untapped market in the Philippines, with only a small percentage of Filipinos having experienced it. Mendoza positioned Costa Serena as a mid-level to slightly upscale offering, blending European style with localized touches.

Guests encounter Italian-inspired design and service earning for the ship the monicker, “Italy at sea.” At the same time, Filipino preferences were reflected in its fare.

“Before, the approach was heavily Italian — even the food. But of course, Filipinos are not as used to Italian cuisine, and if you’re on a 6- or 7-day cruise, you get overwhelmed,” he explained.

“This time, we requested that Filipino dishes always be included. And the response has been much better.”

Philippine cruise tourism
Jake Acasio Mendoza
Costa Serena Manila cruise

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph