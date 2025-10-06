Costa Serena’s Manila home port sets sail

The 114,500-ton vessel can accommodate 3,500 passengers and offers full-board dining, entertainment, and European-style amenities onboard.

Betting on a first-time market

Mendoza revealed that from a business perspective, the appeal lay in its novelty.

“We just made history – the first time Costa Serena home-ported in the Philippines, with such a large ship that can carry 3,500 passengers,” he said.

“That’s what I saw: an opportunity to give Filipinos the chance to experience a cruise without having to fly out of the country.”

Cruising remains a relatively untapped market in the Philippines, with only a small percentage of Filipinos having experienced it. Mendoza positioned Costa Serena as a mid-level to slightly upscale offering, blending European style with localized touches.

Inside, guests encounter an Italian-inspired design and service that has earned the ship the moniker “Italy at sea.” At the same time, Mendoza ensured that Filipino preferences were reflected in its offerings.

“Before, the approach was heavily Italian – even the food. But of course, Filipinos are not as used to Italian cuisine, and if you’re on a 6- or 7-day cruise, you eventually get overwhelmed,” he explained.

“This time, we requested that Filipino dishes always be included. That’s why the response has been much better.”

A calculated risk

Mendoza admitted that he took a gamble when he accepted the charter offer in September 2024, describing himself as “too much of a risk-taker.”

“When the offer was presented, I said yes on the same day. It was more of a gut feeling that it would be a hit in the market,” he said.

The wager paid off in the first run in March, which turned out profitable and exceeded projections. However, Mendoza noted that the October voyage coincided with the monsoon season, when fears of rough seas and typhoons slowed bookings.

“Unlike before, when we sold out the 3,500 seats in just one week, this time we were below target,” he said. “We only managed to break even – almost no income, but no loss either.”

Looking ahead, Mendoza said he is banking on stronger performance in the early part of 2026, with upcoming sailings in February and March – considered the best cruising months in Asia. He is hopeful that these departures will replicate the success of Costa Serena’s first-ever Manila sailing in March 2025, which set the tone for the venture.

Despite seasonal challenges, Mendoza remains optimistic about the future of cruise tourism in the Philippines, citing the strong appetite among Filipinos for unique travel experiences.

For many passengers on Costa Serena, the cruise offers more than a trip abroad – it’s a first taste of what could be a new chapter in Philippine tourism, where Manila stands as a gateway to the seas.