CIDG issues subpoenas to 'leaders' over Sept. 21 protest riot

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has issued subpoenas to four alleged leaders of groups linked to the violent incidents that erupted during the September 21 anti-corruption protest in Manila.

In a press briefing on Monday, CIDG spokesperson Police Major Helen Dela Cruz said that the individuals were summoned to appear before investigators earlier in the day, but only one of them complied.

“Nag-issue po ng subpoena ang CIDG sa apat na indibidwal, allegedly leaders ng apat din na grupo na allegedly may kinalaman sa violent incident (The CIDG has issued subpoenas to four individuals, alleged leaders of four groups allegedly involved in the violent incident),” Dela Cruz told reporters.

“Ang patawag nila kaninang umaga. Sa apat na iyon, isa lang po ang dumating (They were summoned this morning. Of the four, only one came),” she added.

Dela Cruz said the CIDG will file a petition for indirect contempt of court against those who failed to comply with the subpoenas.

She declined to name the individuals and groups involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

The four were reportedly identified based on statements from some of the protesters who were arrested at the scene and through social media posts and video footage gathered by authorities.

Further, Dela Cruz emphasized that under Republic Act No. 10973, the agency is empowered to issue subpoenas in connection with its investigations.

She added that if the three remaining subpoenaed individuals continue to ignore the summons, the CIDG is authorized to file a case for indirect contempt before the appropriate regional trial court.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño said failure to comply with the CIDG subpoena may result in penalties of up to P30,000 in fines and six months of imprisonment.

The protest, held in Manila to denounce alleged corruption in the government’s flood control projects, turned violent when unidentified men set tires on fire in front of a shipping container used as a barricade by security forces.

Police said bottles, paint, and rocks were thrown at officers, who responded by using riot shields for protection. Hundreds of individuals were arrested following the clashes.

The Department of Health later confirmed that one man died from a stabbing incident that occurred after the rally.

Authorities said the CIDG is working to determine the extent of the groups’ involvement in the violence and whether there was any coordination or deliberate intent to incite disorder during what was initially planned as a peaceful protest.

Police reported that more than 200 individuals, including over 80 minors, were arrested during the chaos.