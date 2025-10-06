CBCP urges transparency in flood control project investigations

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has urged government leaders to let the truth flow, and there should be no whitewash in the investigation of the anomalous flood control projects, stating that another shakeup in the Senate would only heighten suspicion of a cover-up in pursuit of accountability for involved government officials.

“Our dear people in government, the Filipino people are watching closely. After the revelations of massive anomalies in flood control projects, any move to change Senate leadership or redirect investigations now would only heighten public suspicion of a cover-up,” said Caloocan Bishop and CBCP president Cardinal Virgilio David in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the Senate President Pro Tempore announced that he had relinquished his post as chairperson of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, following some colleagues' disappointment over the investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Despite this, Lacson maintained that his resignation from the said chairmanship would not stop his continuing fight against corruption.

Further, Cardinal David said the CBCP calls on all public officials to uphold the integrity of the ongoing inquiries into the flood control corruption scandal.

“The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) was created precisely to restore public trust. It must be empowered to investigate fully and freely, without political interference from any branch of government,” according to David.

Aside from its current mandate, the CBCP leader said ICI’s tasks must include transparency in its proceedings, findings, and recommendations; access to all necessary documents and witnesses, including those protected by political privilege; public disclosure of budget insertions and project allocations, especially those tied to unprogrammed or duplicate DPWH projects; and protection for whistleblowers and technical personnel who come forward in good faith.

“We strongly oppose any attempt to pre-empt or derail the investigation through backroom deals, leadership takeovers, or selective justice. A nation cannot heal when its moral arteries are clogged by corruption and self-interest,” the prelate’s leader said.

He stressed that the foregoing is a defining moment for public accountability, urging both Congress and Malacañang to prove that they serve the common good, not partisan power.

“Let the truth flow freely. Let the ICI do its work — thoroughly, transparently, and without fear or favor. No to a whitewash. Yes, to full accountability. Only through truth can our nation begin to rebuild trust and ensure that flood control no longer becomes another flood of corruption. Today, we also invite you to a NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER AND PUBLIC REPENTANCE,” according to David.