Cayetano's call for snap election drew flak from minority solons

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for a snap election drew flak from minority House lawmakers on Monday, who called it a mere distraction from the widening corruption issue involving flood control projects.

ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co asserted that the senator’s proposal is nothing but a veiled attempt to divert public attention and silence protests without addressing the root causes of corruption.

“This is typical obfuscation of the issue of corruption. Cayetano is trying to divert the focus from corruption accountability to snap elections, giving the illusion that corruption can be addressed simply through an electoral process still dominated by political dynasties and corrupt politicians,” the Makabayan solons stressed.

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña echoed the same frustration, criticizing Cayetano’s proposal as “tone-deaf” and asserting that the issue of large-scale corruption requires concrete action.

“Because of this snap election proposal, those who should be held accountable might just evade accountability. The solution is to continue the investigation, press charges, and imprison those who embezzled public funds,” Cendaña said in an interview in Filipino.

Cayetano floated the idea of a snap election over the weekend, urging members of Congress and even Malacañang to step down, citing public distrust in government amid the corruption scandal involving infrastructure projects as the rationale for his proposal.

“If we truly serve them, then starting over shouldn’t scare us. Because real change starts with radical honesty — and the courage to admit when it’s time to step aside,” Cayetano said in a Facebook post.

However, Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno, also a lawyer like Cayetano, invoked the Constitution, reminding the senator of the fixed terms of office for all elective officials, including members of Congress.

Diokno contended that as lawmakers, they bear the responsibility to uphold and enforce the Constitution.

“The Constitution requires that we continue operating as we are. We see no reason why the Constitution should be violated,” he said in an interview.

The Philippines held its first snap elections on 7 February 1986, upon the declaration of then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. It was, however, marred by allegations of irregularities and election fraud, ultimately leading to the rise of opposition leader Corazon Aquino to power.