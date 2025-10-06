'Avatar 2' showing on IMAX with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' special preview

Fans of James Cameron's epic "Avatar" movies are in for a treat as SM is showing "Avatar: The Way of Water" on IMAX for a limited time.

The limited run comes with a special preview of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third installment of the film series, set for a December release.

Set over a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is Cameron’s first follow-up to his “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. "Avatar: The Way of Water" first opened in cinemas last 14 December 2022.