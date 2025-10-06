Ate Gay's tumor shrinks

Stand-up comedian Ate Gay (Gil Aducal Morales in real life) is overwhelmed by the latest development of his tumor as it already shrunk.

"Ambilis ng pagliit ng bukol in 3days… 10cm naging 8.5… maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat na nanalangin ng aking anggarang paggaling.. patuloy lang po (The shrinking of the lump is fast in three days...from 10 cm it went to 8.5. Thank you to those who prayed for my immediate recovery. Just continue praying)," he posted on his Facebook account recently.

"Ang swerte ko sa Anghel ko .. madami nag aalaga sa akin.. nag chemo at chemo radiation ako kanina… Salamat sa patuloy na panalangin (I'm lucky with my Angel. There are so many taking care of me. I did chemo and chemo radiation a while ago. Thank you to those who continue praying)," he said in another post.

A week back, Ate Gay revealed he was diagnosed with mucoepidermoid squamous cell carcinoma, a rare type of cancer.