Angel Aquino admits 'I like girls'

On The Dish TV, in an episode billed as Angel Aquino: Three Decades of Grace and Grit, the most successful Filipina supermodel to cross over mainstream entertainment talked about the ups and downs, valleys and rivers, the whys and wherefore of her career, craft, profession, and the intrigues that are part and parcel of it.

Before the online show’s conclusion, she was asked, “Something that people do not know about you?” Her quick reply, “Oh, I don’t know. My life is an open book.” Without skipping a beat, she said: “I like girls, yes.”

Aquino joked, “A lot of people are in denial; sila pa talaga ang in denial,” the actress laughed. One of the female hosts interjected: “The men who have a crush on you are the ones in denial.”

The final question was, “One regret?”

She responded: “Allowing bad people in my life.”

Aquino went back to her reply to the second-to-last rapid-fire inquiry: “Wait, wait, wait, can I just correct that? When I say I like girls, I know it might sound weird kasi, especially in social media, but what it means is that I do fall in love with women. It might sound weird if you take it as is.”

Clarification accepted! Brava, Angel Aquino, for the honesty and courage, and for making Greek poet Sappho, who lived on the island Lesbo, proud!