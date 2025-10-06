Analyst says Cayetano 'irresponsible' for calling for snap elections

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is "irresponsible" for calling for snap elections, a political analyst said on Monday, 6 October.

"Sa akin, irresponsible yung statement na inilabas niya (For me, the statement he released was irresponsible," Dr. Jean Encinas-Franco, associate professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, said in a radio interview.

"Hindi yan pwedeng gawing statement ng isang incumbent senator kasi nag-i-invite yan ng political instability (An incumbent senator could not say something like that because it invites political instability)," Encinas-Franco added.

She stressed that Cayetano's pronouncements do not help the Senate and just show how "unstable" the chamber is.

"Yung mga ganoon e gusto magkagulo para wala nang batas, para hindi na matuloy yung imbestigasyon, yun yung subtext nung mga pronouncement na yan (Those like that want to cause trouble so that there's no law, so that the investigation can no longer continue, that's the subtext of those pronouncements)," she said.

"Kailangan wag magpaano sa pressure. Kailangan maging matatag ang Senado (They should not get pressured. The Senate should be strong)," she added.

Cayetano on Sunday floated the idea of a snap election of the President, Vice President, and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to restore trust in the government amid corruption issues surrounding flood control projects.