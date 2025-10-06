Aguinaldo leads JBC Ombudsman shortlist

Former Commission on Audit (CoA) chairperson Mike Aguinaldo is leading the pack in the Judicial and Bar Council’s (JBC) shortlist for the next Ombudsman, receiving six votes from council members. His strong support signals a clear frontrunner among the candidates vying to head the office tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption in government.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Deputy Executive Secretary Ana Liza Logan, and Court of Appeals Justices Stephen Cruz, Ricardo Gaerlan and Mario Lopez also made the shortlist, each garnering four to five votes. While they remain serious contenders, Aguinaldo’s edge puts him in a favorable position ahead of the next step in the selection process.

The JBC, which vets applicants for judicial and quasi-judicial posts, will forward the final list to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has the authority to appoint the next Ombudsman. The appointment comes at a critical time as the country addresses high-profile corruption cases and attempts to restore public confidence in government accountability.

The Ombudsman post has been vacant since July, when Samuel Martires retired after completing his seven-year term. Aguinaldo’s experience as CoA chair and his background in auditing government projects are seen as key qualifications for the role, giving him an advantage over the other nominees.

Observers noted that the next Ombudsman will face the challenge of navigating politically sensitive investigations while maintaining the office’s independence, making the JBC’s shortlist selection a closely watched process.