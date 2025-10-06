AboitizPower mobilizes relief, distributes 3,600 aid packs to Cebu quake victims

Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September, business units of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) mobilized to provide immediate support to affected families and communities.

Visayan Electric Company, Inc., in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, distributed over 1,000 relief packs to Bogo City and the municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, and San Remigio. The packs included clean water, ready-to-eat meals, and hygiene kits.

“It’s our bayanihan spirit that makes a difference,” said AboitizPower SVP & COO of the Distribution Business Group Anton Perdices. “We are in a position to help and keep the bayanihan spirit alive as we support communities in recovery and contribute to collective rebuilding efforts.”

Visayan Electric continues to work with the Philippine Red Cross and local government units while also conducting reenergization efforts in affected sites. The company is the second-largest privately-owned distribution utility in the Philippines.

At the same time, Therma Visayas, Inc., operator of the 300-MW baseload power plant in Toledo City, donated 1,000 relief packs to the local governments of Bogo City, Daanbantayan, and Medellin. The initiative, conducted in coordination with the Toledo City Government, engaged host barangay residents who volunteered to repack the goods, which included drinking water, biscuits, noodles, coffee, and blankets.

As of October 4, both generating units of Therma Visayas, Inc., were fully operational and supplying power to the Visayas grid after completing safety and structural inspections.

Through DZRH’s public service program Operation Tulong, AboitizPower and the Aboitiz Foundation also provided water filter buckets to Medellin and San Remigio. Developed by non-profit organization Waves for Water, the filters remove bacteria and protozoan from freshwater sources such as rainwater, rivers, springs, and deep wells.

“Ang isa sa mga partner natin ang Aboitiz Foundation at AboitizPower. Isa sila sa lagi-lagi naming kaagapay sa pagbaba sa community, lalong-lalo na yung naapektuhan ng kalamidad,” said DZRH Head of Relief Operations Mae Binauhan. (One of our partners is the Aboitiz Foundation and AboitizPower. They are one of our constant companions in reaching out to communities, especially those affected by calamities).

As of October 3, the Aboitiz Group, a diversified conglomerate with investments in power, banking, food, and infrastructure, had distributed more than P2.5 million in aid, including 11,385 liters of water, 3,600 food packs, and 2,000 non-food items to 3,600 families.