Youth suicide cases in Baguio rise amid worsening mental health issues

BAGUIO CITY — The rising suicide rate among the youth in Baguio City has been linked to escalating mental health issues potentially worsened by the rapid advancement of information and communication technology (ICT), according to data from the City Health Services Office (CHSO).

From January to September this year, the CHSO recorded 35 deaths by suicide — an increase from 29 cases during the same period last year. Mental health coordinator Ricky Ducas said 16 of the 35 recorded deaths occurred among individuals aged 16 to 30, indicating that a substantial number of young adults are struggling with mental health challenges.

Ducas added that the 30–40 age group also registered a notable number of suicide deaths during the same nine-month period.

He stressed that mental health issues are treatable and suicide is preventable, urging those experiencing such struggles to seek help from the CHSO mental health unit. “The unit offers free counseling and provides free, prescribed medication to help individuals manage their conditions and remain active in mainstream society,” he said.

Ducas also noted that public awareness of mental health concerns has improved, leading to an increase in the use of CHSO counseling and medication services. However, he admitted that many individuals still choose not to seek medical attention.

He underscored the vital role of family, relatives, and friends in encouraging affected individuals to access available government support and treatment services. Ducas emphasized that strong support systems are crucial in preventing further loss of life.