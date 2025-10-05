Young Filipino designers introduce sustainable bridal collection

The group believes REPAMANA stands as a testament to the creative power of purposeful fashion, as it breathes new life and higher value to the end products. Presently, the young innovators have already diverted over 200 kilos of bedsheets from landfills and have upcycled over 75 kilos of textile waste into contemporary pieces.

When given the opportunity to debut on the international stage, the budding creatives decided to shed light on their advocacy and Filipino ingenuity, this time on the bridal scene.



“United in REPAMANA explores an unconventional bridal concept and challenges traditional wedding norms,” they explained. “Inspired by a childhood memory of United in Marriage, a cross-stitch pattern often seen in households, it critiques the extravagant and costly wedding industry and embraces vulnerability and resourcefulness.”

The collection plays with the demi-couture category, which bridges the gap between ready-to-wear and haute couture and channels an intricate relationship between draping and patchwork. It features a total of three looks, each an embodiment of the REPAMANA brand of upcycling.

“Envisioning weddings as intimate and home-based, it utilizes bedsheets, tablecloths, and found objects, redefining what a memorable wedding can be,” the group stated.