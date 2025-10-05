UAE visa ban claims remain unverified

The widely shared claims about the UAE imposing a visa application ban on several countries have not been officially confirmed by the government.

These viral reports stem from the website “uaevisaonline.com,” which is not affiliated with the UAE government or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). Authorities have since cautioned the public against relying on unofficial third-party sources for immigration updates.

According to the unverified reports, the UAE has not provided specific reasons for the alleged suspension of visa applications from nationals of Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan, and Uganda.

The circulating claims suggest the reported visa restrictions are linked to security issues, diplomatic tensions, and stricter health protocols, but they do not amount to a complete travel ban.

Citizens of these countries are reportedly unable to apply for new tourist visas or work permits in the UAE starting in 2026.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to the UAE, Tareq Ahmed, along with the Bangladeshi Embassy in Abu Dhabi, has publicly denied the existence of any visa ban affecting Bangladeshi nationals.

“From what we understand, this may be a malicious post,” the Ambassador told the media.

The list of nine affected countries remains unverified. Apart from Bangladesh, no official statements have been issued by UAE authorities or embassies of the other mentioned countries to confirm the imposition of any visa ban.