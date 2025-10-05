Twice brings 360° magic to Philippine Arena

The show began with the powerful song “This Is For,” which electrified the audience right away, and then moved into “Strategy,” “Make Me Go,” “Set Me Free,” and the unstoppable anthem “I Can’t Stop Me.”

Twice then kept the momentum going with “Moonlight Sunrise”, “Mars,” and the fan-favorite “I Got You.”

The concert also showcased darker and edgier performances with “Enemy,” “Gone” and “Cry For Me,” before transitioning into the sultry “Hell In Heaven.”

The group didn’t forget to sprinkle in fresh stages too, with “Right Hand Girl” from their latest album, reminding ONCEs of their constant musical evolution.

But nothing quite compared to the moment when “What is Love” and “YES or YES” blasted through the speakers. These songs sent the crowd into overdrive, with every fan singing and dancing along as if the arena had turned into one giant karaoke party.

The energy only soared higher with “Dance The Night Away” and “Fancy,” before Twice poured their hearts into “Feel Special” — a track that resonated deeply with both the group and their Filipino fans.

Twice proved they still had love to give by returning for an encore just when fans thought the evening was over. With happiness, fond memories, and a mutual pledge between Twice and their supporters, the encore brought the evening to a close.

This night was genuinely for them. A once-in-a-lifetime experience, Twice’s This Is For concert at the Philippine Arena was a dazzling celebration of music, love, and the unbreakable tie between Twice and ONCEs. It was evident in the stunning stage design and the setlist, which combined recent releases with timeless Twice classics.