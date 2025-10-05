Top homicide suspect, 7 drug offenders nabbed in Bulacan police operations

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Bulacan police made significant strides in crime suppression this week, arresting a top-wanted homicide suspect and seven individuals involved in illegal drugs in separate operations conducted on October 3 and 4.

In Bocaue, a joint operation by the Bocaue Municipal Police Station and the PIT Bulacan East–RIU3 resulted in the apprehension of a 43-year-old construction worker wanted for homicide. The suspect, a resident of Barangay Batia, was arrested in Barangay Poblacion based on an e-warrant issued by Judge Carolene Soriano Rojas of RTC Branch 84, Malolos, Bulacan.

Meanwhile, separate drug-bust operations conducted by the Hagonoy, Plaridel, Guiguinto, and Norzagaray Municipal Police Stations led to the arrest of seven drug suspects. Authorities confiscated 13 sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 8.33 grams and valued at around P55,644, along with buy-bust money.

The suspects and confiscated evidence have been turned over to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit. Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared for filing with the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

PCol. Angel L. Garcillano, provincial director, vowed that the Bulacan PPO remains unwavering in its commitment to its anti-criminality campaign, ensuring peace and order across the province.