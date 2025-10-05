The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s homecoming reprise

There was a familiar stir leading up the Samsung Performing Arts Theater Auditorium. From the escalators to the elevators, the air was thick with curious anticipation. The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) was back from a triumphant nine-city United Kingdom tour, where they performed in venues of note and earned deserving standing ovations. The homecoming concert, Le Retour, is the second of many for the PPO’s Versatile, its 41st concert series.

At the auditorium, the nation’s premier orchestra members were busy fine tuning their instruments — fingers warming up methodically, bows gliding over strings, brass sending out short bursts. The musicians were lost in their own world of concentration, oblivious to the growing crowd. The gentlemen in suits, the ladies in long gowns — all attired in full gala regalia — were laser-focused. I had the nagging sense they certainly wished to impress the home crowd in every possible aspect that they could.

With a full house, I noticed several full groups of students in attendance. Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, the current music director and principal conductor of the PPO, showed up in an all-set, all-ready appearance, which ushered in utter silence. Nowak, who also serves as the permanent associate conductor of London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, carried with him the authority of decades of international acclaim. His recordings have ranged from Brahms to Mendelssohn, from Shostakovich to Tchaikovsky, earning glowing praise from critics worldwide and coveted awards from sterling music institutions. Tonight, however, he was not in London or Vienna — he was primed to lead the PPO back to their home stage.