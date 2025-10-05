The heart that stayed: Kolette Madelo on learning she was adopted at 9

For Pinoy Big Brother alumna Kolette Madelo, discovering that she was adopted at just nine years old could have been a moment of confusion or heartbreak. Instead, it became a turning point — one that shaped her gratitude, resilience, and sense of identity.

In an interview, Kolette opened up about the day her grandmother revealed the truth — a revelation that would change the way she saw her family, but not her love for them.

A Question That Changed Everything

“Una, nung buhay pa ‘yung lola ko, sinabi niya, ‘Anong magiging reaksyon mo ‘pag sinabi kong hindi ka namin totoong anak?’” Kolette recalled, her voice calm yet reflective.

At first, she thought it was just a random question — the kind of thing elders say without much thought. “Napa-isip ako. Sabi ko, ‘Wala, wala akong gagawin. Dito pa rin ako sa inyo.’”

That simple response — full of sincerity and loyalty — became the heart of her story. Moments later, her grandmother revealed the truth: her biological mother lived far away, in Lanao.

But rather than anger or pain, what Kolette felt was gratitude. “Hindi naman nagbago kasi hindi ko pinagsisihan na napunta ako dito,” she said. “Lahat ng love na gusto kong ma-receive, binigay naman nila ng kusa.”

The Courage to Reach Out

As she grew older, Kolette began to feel the pull of curiosity — the quiet longing to know where she came from.

“Nagsabi ako sa lola ko na gusto kong mag-reach out,” she shared. “Hindi naman nila pinagdamot sa akin ‘yun. Binigay nila ‘yung number ng pamilya ko sa Lanao, at nakausap ko sila after a few months.”

Still, reaching out wasn’t easy. “Nahihirapan ako mag-communicate kasi hindi ko alam paano ko sila i-a-approach,” she admitted. “Hindi ko alam anong itatawag—kung mama ba? Kasi hindi ko naman in-expect talaga na may gano’n pala akong sitwasyon dati.”

For Kolette, reconnecting with her roots came with both excitement and hesitation — emotions that mirrored her biological parents’ own fears when they finally met. “Feel ko naman parang natakot sila,” she said softly. “Ito na ‘yung time na siguro kailangan ko nang makilala ‘yung totoong magulang ko.”

Childhood Questions, Honest Answers

Even before she knew the truth, there were signs. “Dati nung bata pa ako, na-cu-curious ako kasi bakit hindi magkatabi ‘yung mama at papa ko?” she recalled.

Her adoptive parents — who turned out to be siblings — would simply laugh off her questions. “Sila ‘yung kumuha sa akin sa Lanao. Tapos sabi ko sa lola ko, ‘Lola, bakit hindi tumatabi ‘yung mama at papa ko matulog?’ Tapos sila, tawa-tawa lang.”

It wasn’t until later, when whispers from others reached her ears — “ampon ka lang” — that the pieces began to fit together.

“Confident ako i-share ‘yung story ko.”

Today, Kolette speaks about her past not with shame, but with strength. Sharing her truth has become a form of healing — and empowerment.

“Confident ako i-share ‘yung story ko,” she declared. “Kasi para sa akin, hindi naman sukatan ng pagmamahal kung sino ‘yung nagluwal sa’yo. Ang importante, sino ‘yung nagpalaki, nagmahal, at tumanggap sa’yo nang buong-buo.”

Her story, like so many others, is a reminder that family is not defined solely by blood — but by love freely given and received.

Through her openness, Kolette hopes to inspire others who share similar experiences to embrace their truth without fear or guilt.

“Hindi mo kailangang mahiya kung saan ka galing,” she said. “Ang importante, alam mo kung sino ka ngayon — at marunong kang magpasalamat sa mga nagmahal sa’yo.”

From a child who once asked quiet questions, Kolette Madelo has become a young woman who answers them with grace. Her journey — from discovery to acceptance — is a testament to the power of love, identity, and courage to tell one’s story out loud.