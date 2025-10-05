Tesla updates Model 3 hardware

Tesla has quietly rolled out a hardware update for the Model 3 in the Philippines. The popular sedan now has a few practical tweaks and a cleaner look, with no change in price. The update includes a new front-facing camera, a return to a traditional turn signal stalk, and matte-black badges front and rear. Together, they aim to make daily driving a bit easier and the car a touch sharper to the eye.
The extra front camera boosts visibility for parking and low-speed maneuvers, and brings the total camera count to eight for the vision-based Autopilot system. It is a small change, but one that matters in tight city slots and basement ramps.
Tesla also listened to driver feedback and put back a physical turn signal stalk. It is a simple control that many owners still prefer. No need to learn a new gesture here, just flick and go.
The lineup keeps its familiar three trims, and range figures remain a strong selling point. The Rear-Wheel Drive is rated up to 520 km on the WLTP cycle. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive stretches that to as much as 660 km. The Performance, built for speed, still posts up to 571 km. These updates land with no price adjustment, which helps Tesla hold the line against rising ownership costs.
The RWD and Long Range both top out at 201 km/h, while the Performance hits 261 km/h. Zero to 100 km/h happens in 6.1 seconds for RWD, 4.4 seconds for Long Range, and 3.1 seconds for Performance. Pricing remains listed at P2,109,000 for RWD, P2,489,000 for Long Range, and P3,099,000 for Performance.
The company says it continues to build around where people live, work, and spend time. As of today, there are three Supercharging stations with a total of 12 Superchargers, plus eight Destination Charging sites with 32 Destination Chargers. That network supports more than 2,000 owners on Philippine roads, with more sites scheduled to open by the end of 2025.
Nearly 2,000 home chargers have been installed so far through Tesla’s Home Charging Program, letting owners top up overnight or whenever it suits their routine. It is the most convenient way to live with an EV, and it reduces time spent planning charging stops.