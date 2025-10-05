Tesla updates Model 3 hardware

Tesla has quietly rolled out a hardware update for the Model 3 in the Philippines. The popular sedan now has a few practical tweaks and a cleaner look, with no change in price. The update includes a new front-facing camera, a return to a traditional turn signal stalk, and matte-black badges front and rear. Together, they aim to make daily driving a bit easier and the car a touch sharper to the eye.

The extra front camera boosts visibility for parking and low-speed maneuvers, and brings the total camera count to eight for the vision-based Autopilot system. It is a small change, but one that matters in tight city slots and basement ramps.

Tesla also listened to driver feedback and put back a physical turn signal stalk. It is a simple control that many owners still prefer. No need to learn a new gesture here, just flick and go.

The lineup keeps its familiar three trims, and range figures remain a strong selling point. The Rear-Wheel Drive is rated up to 520 km on the WLTP cycle. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive stretches that to as much as 660 km. The Performance, built for speed, still posts up to 571 km. These updates land with no price adjustment, which helps Tesla hold the line against rising ownership costs.