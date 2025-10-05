Symbolism of ‘The Red Sleeve’

After nearly two decades, Deok Im finally accepted his advances, shortly after she became pregnant with their first child.

“It was after her servants were punished that Uibin obeyed the orders, became pregnant that month and gave birth to a Crown Prince in September of 1782,” Jeongjo wrote in a historical document.

Deok Im gave birth to their first son, Crown Prince Munhyo, and was formally elevated to the rank of Royal Consort Noble Uibin.

In Korean history, once given the “king’s favor,” a woman would not be able to marry for life. As ladies of the palace, they have to dedicate their whole lives to serving the royal family.

Crown Prince Munhyo succumbed to measles just 22 months after being born. Uibin was in the initial phases of her second pregnancy when, unfortunately, she died from an illness. Their unborn baby also passed away.

This point of history is recorded in the funeral oration documents and eulogies written by King Jeongjo himself after her passing.

As per the account provided by the Academy of Korean Studies on the “Epitaph of Uibin Seong,” which can be accessed digitally at the Academy of Korean Studies’ digital archives, “it was rare during the Joseon Dynasty to compose eulogies for a spouse’s tombstone, even more so for a king to write one for his concubine.”

It seemed that the king didn’t write just one but several texts during and after the three-year mourning period to express his heartfelt love for and grief over the death of Uibin Seong.

“Now I will seek my solace from the grief that you and I can never meet again,” Jeongjo wrote.

Uibin Seong was buried next to the grave of Crown Prince Munhyo, a rare honor for a concubine.

The Red Sleeve is streaming on Netflix.