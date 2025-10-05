Swiss sex offender nabbed at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday reported the arrest of a 66-year-old Swiss national wanted for sex crimes against children attempting to leave the country at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI said the arrest happened on 29 September when the Swiss national identified as Heinz Arbenz was supposed to fly to Bangkok.

According to immigration records, Arbenz has two convictions in Switzerland dating back to 2017 and 2021 for crimes involving the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

In 2024, Canton of Aargau prosecutors initiated new cases against Arbens for similar offenses but he fled to another country while proceedings were happening.

BI said the Swiss national stayed in the Philippines for more than three weeks before being intercepted and is believed to have been traveling around Southeast Asia to target children.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado condemned the activity of Arbenz, citing that BI remains committed to identifying and deporting foreigners who exploit minors.

Arbenz is detained at the warden facility of BI pending deportation proceedings and will be placed on the BI blacklist permanently banning him from entering the country.