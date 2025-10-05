Sara honors teachers on World Teachers’ Day

Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday extended her greetings to the nation’s educators in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

In a video message, Duterte described teachers as instrumental in building a “strong nation and a brighter tomorrow.” She also honored teachers in their role in shaping the Filipino youth.

“A warm salute to all our great teachers this World Teachers’ Day. We are well aware of the sacrifices you make to shape their abilities, knowledge, and the foundation of their values and character,” she said in Filipino.

Duterte also wished for the success, strength, and good health of teachers as they fulfill their mission and encouraged them to keep inspiring the Filipino youth.

“May you continue to serve as an inspiration to more young people as you wholeheartedly walk the path toward our shared goal of a strong and united Philippines,” Duterte said.

World Teachers’ Day, celebrated every 5 October, commemorates the work of teachers and their contribution to nation building.

The observance commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labor Organization and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers which established the global standards on the rights and responsibilities of teachers.