Saint Benilde stays unbeaten, earns SSL playoff berth

College of Saint Benilde (CSB) overcame a shaky first two sets before completing a sweep of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 28-26, 26-24, 25-18, to secure a second round seat in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Blazers snatched their second win in as many outings and climbed to solo top spot in Pool D of the tournament.

Veteran Zam Nolasco delivered 12 points from seven attacks, three kill blocks and two aces while her leadership kept CSB together during anxious moments in the closing stretch of the first two frames.

“We knew what coach Jerry (Yee) would say to us so we (players) just talked it over. We had lapses in the first and second sets probably because we relaxed a bit. But in the third set, we showed our game and we just want to get it done,” Nolasco said.

The Lady Blazers raced to an early lead in the third frame and even built a 20-14 advantage. Unlike in the previous sets, CSB maintained a safe distance from the Lady Altas to finish the match in straight sets.

“We knew what we can do in the game so I think we just went all-out in the third set to end the game,” Nolasco added.

Fiona Inocentes got 10 points while Camila Bartolome and Shahanna Lleses scored eight and seven points, respectively, for the Lady Blazers.

CSB squandered a 24-20 lead in the opening set as Perpetual unleashed a 5-0 counter to take the setpoint advantage. The Lady Blazers equalized before Shai Omipon put the Lady Altas back in front, 26-25.

Cristy Ondangan saved a point, followed by a Shekaina Lleses hit, before CSB got the lucky break off a reception miscue by Perpetual to draw first blood.

Back-to-back hits from Shahanna Lleses and Nolasco rescued the Lady Blazers from collapse after allowing the Lady Altas to save two set points that forced an extension in the second set.