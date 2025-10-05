Rising Baguio youth suicide cases linked to tech

The increasing number of suicides among the youth in Baguio City was linked to worsening mental health issues, which may be exacerbated by advances in information and communication technology (ICT), according to data compiled by the City Health Services Office (CHSO).

From January to September this year, the CHSO recorded 35 deaths by suicide — a significant increase from the 29 cases reported during the same period last year.

Mental health coordinator Ricky Ducas said that 16 of the 35 recorded deaths were among individuals aged 16 to 30. This concentration, he said, indicates that a substantial number of young adults are struggling with mental health challenges.

Ducas added that the 30-to-40 age group also registered a notable number of suicide deaths during the same nine-month period.

He emphasized that mental health conditions are treatable and suicide is preventable. He urged individuals experiencing mental health problems to seek help from the CHSO Mental Health Unit, which offers free counseling and prescribed medication to help patients manage their conditions and stay engaged in mainstream society.

According to Ducas, public awareness of mental health issues has improved, leading to an increase in the use of CHSO services for counseling and medication refills. However, he acknowledged that many individuals suffering from mental health problems still avoid seeking professional help.

Ducas also underscored the crucial role of families, relatives and friends in encouraging affected individuals to seek assistance from available government services and professionals. Support systems, he said, are vital in promoting access to treatment and preventing further loss of life.