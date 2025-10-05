PRO3 nabs regional most wanted, high-value drug suspect in separate operations

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced on Saturday two significant arrests, including a regional most wanted person facing rape charges in Bulacan and a high-value individual linked to illegal drugs in Angeles City.

Ernie Juat, identified as the Regional Most Wanted Top 2 personality, was apprehended on Friday, October 4, at around 3:30 p.m. in Barangay Parulan, Bustos, Bulacan. Joint tracker teams led by RSOG3-RID served a warrant of arrest against Juat for two counts of rape (Criminal Case Nos. 5164-M-2025 and 5165-M-2025), issued by RTC Branch 17, Malolos City. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

In a separate operation conducted early Saturday, October 5, at around 4:00 a.m., operatives from Police Station 6, ACPO, and CDEU-ACPO apprehended a newly identified high-value individual (HVI) and two cohorts during an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust in Barangay Virgen Delos Remedios, Angeles City.

Authorities confiscated approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P442,000, along with pre-marked buy-bust money, boodle money, various IDs, a weighing scale, a lighter, and a red MG5 vehicle.

PBGen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., regional director of PRO3, lauded the successful operations, saying they reflect PRO3’s commitment to the priorities set by Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

He added that further arrests are expected as police continue their efforts to eradicate fugitives and drug personalities from the region.