Prayers, compassionfor victims of natural tragedies

Mother Nature is once again testing the resilience of the Filipino people as two typhoons battered our country in less than two weeks, while a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province, claiming 68 lives, leaving almost a thousand Cebuanos injured, and displacing thousands of our fellow Filipinos there.

With deep sorrow, I personally extended my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. On 3 October, I visited the victims and their families in Bogo City and in the towns of San Remigio and Medellin in Cebu to express my sympathies and offer assistance. No amount of help can ever take away the pain of losing family members.

Because natural calamities are frequent in our country, it is crucial to have a prompt and effective implementation of our laws concerning post-disaster response, specifically the establishment of proper evacuation centers for victims. While in Cebu, I personally saw residents sleeping on sidewalks, covered in trapal or plastic bags as protection from the elements. It is disheartening to see our kababayans suffer.

As your senator, I am appealing to the national government to prioritize the implementation of Republic Act 12076, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which we are the principal author and co-sponsor. The law was enacted in December 2024 to establish permanent, safe, and well-equipped evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities across the nation. It is high time that we protect the dignity and lives of our evacuees.

We are also pressing for the passage of our proposed Department of Disaster Resilience bill, which we refiled in the current Congress as Senate Bill 173. The measure seeks to create a specialized department that will centralize and streamline disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. Highly vulnerable to calamities, such as earthquakes and typhoons, the Philippines needs a secretary-level office solely dedicated to disaster-related concerns.

As Filipinos, we are admired for our resilience, but resiliency alone is not enough. We should work hand in hand to put our laws into concrete and practical actions. Despite the hard times, I would like to remind my fellow Bisaya that you are not alone. We are here to pray for you and help out the best way we can.

As Mr. Malasakit, I urge every Filipino to pray for our affected brothers and sisters in Cebu, and in our own little and simple ways, let us help together and practice the spirit of bayanihan.

Prior to my personal visit to Cebu on 1 October, we personally aided the 286 fire victims in Sampaloc, Manila. In coordination with the national government, these beneficiaries also received additional assistance to procure necessary materials to rebuild their homes.

The previous week, our Malasakit Team also extended various forms of assistance to our kababayans in need, as they helped 99 fire victims in Cebu City and seven in Davao City. We also provided additional assistance through our Malasakit Team to 375 flood victims in Zamboanga City.

Additionally, we gave additional assistance to 10 fire victims in Lake Sebu, Surallah, and Koronadal City in South Cotabato; 36 in Catbalogan City, Samar; 47 in Manila; and 70 in Alabel, Sarangani. Through the national government, they also received emergency housing assistance, which we supported, allowing them to purchase nails, wood, and other materials to rebuild their homes.

Furthermore, the Malasakit Team also provided educational assistance to 100 indigent students in Navotas City. A total of 50 TESDA scholars were also assisted during an orientation conducted in Pambujan, Northern Samar.

As Mr. Malasakit, rest assured that I will continue to help as much as I can dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.