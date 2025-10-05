Phl educators honored on World Teachers' Day

Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday honored Filipino educators, recognizing their vital role in nation-building as the world celebrated World Teachers’ Day.

In a video message and separate statement, Duterte, who previously served as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), praised teachers for shaping the youth.

“Today, we recognize the important role our teachers play in building a strong nation and securing a bright future for our youth,” the Vice President said.

“We also extoll all teachers for their contribution to the further development of your profession, needed to improve the full potential and skills of Filipino youth,” she added.

Duterte also extended a “warm salute” to educators, acknowledging their sacrifices in shaping students’ “abilities, knowledge, and the foundation of their values and character.”

She wished educators “continued success, strength, and good health” as they fulfill their mission.

“May you continue to be an inspiration to younger people as you walk the path toward our shared goal of a strong and united Philippines,” Duterte said.

“We stand with you in your aspirations for the welfare of our youth and our nation,” she added.

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to commemorate the 1966 adoption of the International Labor Organization/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which set global benchmarks for teachers’ rights, responsibilities and standards.

In a separate joint statement, the heads of UNESCO, the International Labor Organization, UNICEF and Education International urged governments and the international community to collectively commit to recognizing collaboration within the teaching profession.

“Because it is only through effective cooperation at all levels that we can build truly inclusive, equitable and resilient education systems worldwide,” the statement read.