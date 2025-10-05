PCSO sends aid caravan to Cebu, Masbate

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) launched a major aid caravan early Sunday to deliver essential supplies, including food and medicines, to families affected by recent calamities in Cebu and Masbate.

In a statement, the PCSO said that the aid caravan — valued at P50 million — was organized at the Light Rail Transit Authority compound in Pasig City. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers escorted the convoy to the roll-on/roll-off, or RORO, port.

PCSO general manager Mel Robles said the joint effort with the MMDA and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) sends a strong message of compassion and unity.

“These are more than just numbers — they are symbols of solidarity,” Robles said. “Behind every pack and every delivery is the compassion of a nation that stands with its people.”

The caravan dispatched 18,220 “Charitimba” food packs, 4,041 evacuation kits, 664 boxes of medicines and 7,974 relief items contributed by the PCSO’s Authorized Agent Corporations.

The Cebu caravan, consisting of three PCSO buses, 11 patient transport vehicles and five MMDA dump trucks, will travel by land to areas affected by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake. The PCSO was among the first agencies to send emergency aid to Cebu.

Meantime, the Masbate effort, with six PCSO wing vans and one patient transport vehicle, will bring relief and medical supplies to the hard-hit Burias and Ticao Islands.

Robles cited the effort complements local government operations and is intended to ensure aid reaches even the most remote communities.

In a separate relief effort, the local government of Lamitan City in Basilan dispatched significant donations to support families affected by the earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo City.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay disclosed that the city sent essential goods, including food packs, clean water, blankets and hygiene kits, to address the immediate needs of displaced residents in Bogo City, Medellin and San Remigio.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 68 deaths and 559 injuries, mostly in those three areas. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported the total number of affected people has risen to 366,360 people, or 80,595 families, mainly in Region 7.

More than 77,000 people have been displaced, mostly staying outside evacuation centers due to fear of aftershocks.

Furigay stressed the importance of bayanihan in times of crisis.

“As fellow Filipinos, it is our duty to stand together when tragedy strikes,” he said. “We need to help them in whatever capacity we can.”

Local officials in Cebu expressed gratitude for the support, which they said strengthens the nation’s resilience.

Meantime, Furigay encouraged other communities to join the relief drive, stating, “Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Let us show the world that the Filipino spirit remains unbroken in the face of adversity.”