Pacman Jr. makes pro debut in U.S.

Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, will make his professional debut on 29 November at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

The opponent of the 24-year-old Pacquiao will be known soon, according to Sean Gibbons, who heads the Pacquiao-owned Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP).

The California State Athletic Commission just approved the application of MPP, paving the way for Pacquiao to stage his very first show on American soil.

“It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the US,” said Pacquiao, who could end up returning to the ring sometime in January.

“November 29 marks a pivotal new beginning. Some of my greatest memories took place in US rings, and I am proud to now create opportunities for the next generation of champions. With talent-rich events like this one, we will spotlight rising contenders and provide a platform for fighters to perform on a global stage.”

The headliner of MPP’s US debut will be the World Boxing Organization featherweight title eliminator involving American Elijah Pierce and Venezuelan Lorenzo Parra.

The younger Pacquiao has been training in the US since 2021 and has actually fought a few amateur bouts.

Marvin Somodio, a member of Pacquiao’s training team and the right-hand man of Hall of Fame cornerman Freddie Roach, serves as his trainer.

Gibbons plans to do five to six shows in the US in 2026 to give deserving fighters an avenue to further improve their craft.